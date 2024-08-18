CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $146.11

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$146.11 and traded as high as C$149.91. CGI shares last traded at C$148.93, with a volume of 157,631 shares trading hands.
GIB.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.25.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
