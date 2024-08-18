Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,679.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.