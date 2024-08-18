Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $153.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $170.16. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $145.53 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

