Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $273.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.39. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

