Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $38.12 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

