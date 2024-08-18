Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $764.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $729.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.92. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.