Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

