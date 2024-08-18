Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

