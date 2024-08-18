Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

