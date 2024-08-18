CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,282 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.