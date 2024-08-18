Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 10,338 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,365 shares of company stock worth $22,936,043. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

