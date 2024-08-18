Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. Copart has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

