Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,114,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 3,870,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
Shares of CTRGF stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
