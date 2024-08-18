Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,114,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 3,870,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

Shares of CTRGF stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. Country Garden Services has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.

Country Garden Services Company Profile

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

