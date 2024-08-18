Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

