CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $338.08.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $262.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.10. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,643 shares of company stock worth $50,749,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.