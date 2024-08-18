Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $301.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $303.57.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 and sold 14,215 shares valued at $4,011,165. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $5,007,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,032.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

