CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

