Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTH stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

