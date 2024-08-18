Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTH stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CYTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

