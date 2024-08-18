Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Shares Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
Further Reading
