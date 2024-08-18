DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DEUZF opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

