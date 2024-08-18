DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of DFIHY opened at $9.28 on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.