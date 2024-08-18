DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Trading Down 3%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 58,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 32,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

DIAGNOS Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.