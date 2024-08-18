Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,042.0 days.

Dongfang Electric Stock Performance

Shares of DNGFF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Dongfang Electric has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Dongfang Electric Company Profile

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.

