DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 9,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 224,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors.

