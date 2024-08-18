Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

