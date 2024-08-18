DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Stock Price Up 38.2%

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 38.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.78 and last traded at C$12.63. 38,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 45,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DHT.UN shares. CIBC cut their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -783.33%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

