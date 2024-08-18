Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Update

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 15,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.87 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Quarry LP grew its position in Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 525,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 262,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

