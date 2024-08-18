DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 715,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,273.8 days.
DS Smith Stock Performance
Shares of DITHF opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.74.
DS Smith Company Profile
