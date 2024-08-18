DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 715,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,273.8 days.

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of DITHF opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.