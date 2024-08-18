DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE DD opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

