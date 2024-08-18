Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading Up 0.1%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.16. Approximately 2,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $54.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

Further Reading

