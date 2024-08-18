Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Eltek had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Eltek Stock Down 0.6 %

ELTK stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.32. Eltek has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

