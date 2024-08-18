Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 221.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.