Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $103.09 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.