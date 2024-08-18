Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

EQNR stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

