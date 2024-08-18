Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBKDY

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.