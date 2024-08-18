Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter worth $190,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in EVE by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVEX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.37. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that EVE will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Recommended Stories

