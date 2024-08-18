Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,787,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 781.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,464,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Evergy stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.