Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 289.9% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.