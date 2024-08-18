EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.17. EVI Industries shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 5,626 shares traded.

EVI Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVI Industries by 18.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 118,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in EVI Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

