Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%.

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. Exscientia has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $643.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

