Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

