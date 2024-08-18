F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $245,847.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,912 shares in the company, valued at $20,839,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $195.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.27. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

