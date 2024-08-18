Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Trading Down 0.1%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.46. 55,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 29,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

