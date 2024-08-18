Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCHGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $12.95. 14,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 36,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCHFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

