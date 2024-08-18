Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $12.95. 14,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 36,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.41.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.
