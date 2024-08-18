Fintech Ecosystem Development (NASDAQ:FEXD) Stock Price Down 4%

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.97. 33,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 29,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter worth about $915,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 25.1% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 125,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 127,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

