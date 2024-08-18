First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Trading Up 4.5%

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

First Niles Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

