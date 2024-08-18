First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.82 and traded as high as C$16.75. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$16.62, with a volume of 969,612 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.99.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.