First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FEX stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

