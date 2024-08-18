First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FEX stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
