Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLO

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.